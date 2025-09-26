AI helps drive win rates with written proposals

AutogenAI has been increasing success rates for proposal writing firms

Software firm AutogenAI has been increasing success rates for proposal writing firms, whilst the industry has grown tougher than ever in the past three years.

The request for proposals (RFPs) are reported as being more complex than they were three years ago, with 75 per cent of proposal writers surveyed by AutogenAI in their upcoming report agreeing.

Raj Kaur Khaira, co-founder and deputy global CEO of AutogenAI, explained: “RFPs now include more questions overall, and those questions are becoming more detailed and intricate. Proposed solutions need to be described in greater detail than ever before. And risk mitigation and compliance questions are becoming more in-depth.”

Further challenges that proposal writers face include short submission windows, with 73 per cent of participants reporting that time pressures often limit the team’s ability to improve their content and proposals.

Proposal win rates

Survey participant from Technology and IT Services, Michigan, said, “Ensuring effective coordination and collaboration between various teams [is a challenge]. Proposals often require input from multiple departments, including sales, legal, finance, and technical teams. Keeping everyone aligned can be difficult, especially when working under tight deadlines.”

Whilst 95 per cent of surveyed participants believe AI would improve proposal win rates, so far only 34 per cent currently have access to AI-powered proposal writing engines.

Khaira said, “Our ROI statistics speak for themselves. Our AI increases productivity by 85 per cent, drafting speed by 75 per cent, volume of proposals submitted by 100 per cent and win rates by 241 per cent.”

One exceptional case study example achieved a 241 per cent increase in proposal win rates within a single year due to utilising an AI engine for proposal writing.

An executive from the company said, “AutogenAI not only elevated the quality of our bids, but it also increased the speed of responses, especially when faced with challenging questions.”

Independent analysis by MH&A found that AutogenAI-supported proposal writers achieved, on average, a 12.4 per cent growth in revenue between the financial years 2023 and 2024. In comparison, proposal writers who did not use AI experienced a 7.1 per cent decline.

AI growth

While AI proposal writing engines, such as AutogenAI, optimise the work of proposal writers and help increase win rates, they are not expected to replace humans entirely.

Khaira said, “Reading a proposal, understanding its intent, and working out the optimal structure can all be sped up by AI, but perfecting a tender response is a human-level problem. AI can support the process, but AI alone will not write as well as an experienced human proposal writer using AI.

“The future of proposal writing isn’t about replacing humans with AI. It’s about enabling humans to do their jobs faster, with more clarity and less pressure. And that’s good news because the expertise and insight of proposal professionals remain at the heart of every winning response,” she added.