AI-driven fintech MDOTM bets on game theory

MDOTM, a London-based fintech providing AI-driven investment strategies, has acquired the team of Mercurius Betting Intelligence, a company specialized in betting models and sports prediction with artificial intelligence.

Following the €6.2m (£5.1m) Series-B round raised in September 2021 – which brought MDOTM’s total funding to €8.2m – the agreement will incorporate Mercurius’ skills in AI applied to game theory, rare events forecasting and tail risk management into MDOTM expertise. The acquisition also makes the firm one of Europe and the UK’s largest investment-focused AI teams with more than 50 data scientists and finance experts split between London and Milan.

Founded by a group of mathematicians in 2017, Mercurius Betting Intelligence specialises in AI technology to control, trade and capitalise on sports betting markets.

The company uses proprietary deep learning algorithms to systematically analyse millions of data points per match, in order to find and exploit inefficient odds in the betting markets.

“The unique know-how brought by Mercurius will keep bringing our clients the best technology for investment decision-making,” Tommaso Migliore, CEO and founder of MDOTM, said.