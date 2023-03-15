Chat GPT and Bing AI chatbots to be used as panellists in world-first at fintech conference

Artificial intelligence chatbots are to be used as panellists for the first time at a fintech conference this week.

Chat GPT and Bing AI will answer audience questions alongside human panellists in an attempt to harness the vast store of knowledge embedded in generative AI models.

The ground-breaking panel event – hosted by the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology at Warwick Business School – will be part of a series of workshops on Friday 17 and Saturday March 18.

Discussions will include:

The challenges facing the fintech industry following the failure of SVB

The future of digital currencies

The impact of AI and automated technologies on fraud and fraud detection

Fintech governance principles

“Generative AI embodies and distils all the knowledge available online,” said Professor Ram Gopal, Director of the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology.

“It can also be quite creative in the way that it pulls together and integrates ideas.

Professor Ram Gopal

“This experiment aims to give our audience access to research and insights embodied in these language models, as well as challenging our panellists and audience in a different way. It has the potential to re-shape the way we think about panel discussions and the way we debate and share research and expertise in a live forum.”

Organisers will record each of the workshops and feed the text transcripts through generative AI programmes like ChatGPT and Bing AI to create a report of the two-day event.

The Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology was established by Warwick Business School using a £3 million donation from Clive Gillmore, founder and Group CEO of Mondrian Investment Partners. It aims to become a global centre for excellence for fintech research.

Warwick Business School and the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology have established partnerships with the Bank of England, Barclays, and a host of fintech start-ups to empower consumers, develop financial literacy, and drive the growth of the fintech industry in the West Midlands.

“We are creating a place for researchers, policymakers, industry leaders and tech entrepreneurs to come together and explore new opportunities and ideas,” added Prof Gopal.

“We have Silicon Spa on our doorstep in Leamington and more than 120 fintech start-ups across the West Midlands, adding around £420 million a year to the regional economy.

“The Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology will be an important part of this burgeoning ecosystem, helping to build the West Midlands into one of the UK’s leading regions for fintech.”

Read the full agenda for the conference Digital Currencies, The Frontiers of AI and Fintech and register to attend the event in person or online here.