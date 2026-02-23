AHS Tower Fully Sold During Development, Generating More Than USD 700 Million

AHS Properties has confirmed that 100 percent of inventory at AHS Tower has been sold, generating more than USD 700 million in revenue during the development phase, a clear indicator of strong market demand for its flagship commercial project.

Rising 69 storeys above Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower is positioned within minutes of DIFC and the Museum of the Future. Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Killa Design, with interiors by AHS Atelier, it represents a defining step in AHS Properties’ expansion from ultra-luxury residential developments into Grade A commercial real estate.

This demand comes amid a year of exceptional business growth in the UAE, with more than 250,000 new companies established in 2025, bringing the total number of operating companies to 1.4 million, reflecting 119% growth.

Conceptualised as a next-generation address for global firms and regional enterprises, AHS Tower combines scale, design, and executive-grade workspaces to establish a new regional benchmark. The tower brings together large-format floorplates with a vertical ecosystem of exclusive amenities, elevated design, and strategic connectivity.

“AHS Tower is our response to a clear shift in how businesses want to operate today,” said Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties. “Offices in the UAE are transforming into dynamic hubs for meaningful workplace experiences. We have evolved our focus to place human health at the centre of the conception, design, construction, and operation of our developments.”

“We are embracing a multidimensional concept of wellness and intentionally tapping into the USD 584 billion wellness-driven real estate movement, a movement forecast to double to USD 1.1 trillion by 2029,” added Abbas Sajwani.

The tower offers half and full-floor commercial units ranging from 2,900 to 6,600 sq ft, with panoramic skyline and sea views, supported by 17 high-speed elevators and direct access to the Dubai Metro. Two exclusive floors are dedicated to tenant amenities, including a private fitness and wellness centre, executive lounges, curated dining concepts, boardrooms, and exhibition spaces, all situated above the 60th floor to provide maximum privacy and access to some of Dubai’s most coveted views.

Thoughtfully designed wellness, meeting, and social spaces are integral to the design of AHS Tower, supporting a productive, forward-thinking, and discerning clientele. “Drawing inspiration from hospitality-driven amenities, AHS Tower has been envisioned to set a new benchmark for commercial interior design by creating inspiring and creative workplace environments,” said Scott McNeely, VP of Design at AHS Atelier.

Since its establishment in 2021, AHS Properties has delivered a portfolio of ultra-luxury residences across Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and the Dubai Water Canal. The development of AHS Tower marks a new chapter in the company’s growth strategy, redefining not only residences but also workplaces that are setting new standards for design, wellness, and experiences.

