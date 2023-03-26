Ahead of tomorrow’s result, all SNP leadership hopefuls have net negative ratings

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – MARCH 14: Health Secretary Humza, Yousaf (L), Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes (C) and ex-minister Ash Regan are seen on stage at the BBC televised leadership debate on March 14, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Scotland’s current First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has resigned as leader of the SNP and the party will elect a new leader, who will also become First Minister, on 27 March 2023. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty images)

All three SNP leadership candidates have an overall negative favourability rating, according to recent polling, as the party prepares to announce Nicola Sturgeon’s successor tomorrow.

Neither Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan have a net positive rating among the Scottish public, researchers at Ipsos found in a snap poll held between March 17 and 21.

Finance secretary Forbes has a ‘net’ favourability score of -8, with 27 per cent of the public saying they have a favourable opinion of her, while 35 per cent hold an unfavourable opinion.

Meanwhile health secretary Yousaf has a ‘net’ favourability score of -20, with 22 per cent and 42 per cent, while ex-community safety minister Regan’s is -24.

Outgoing Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon. (Photo by Russell Cheyne – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The polling data comes as the Scottish National Party (SNP) prepares to announce tomorrow who will become the next first minister of Scotland, following Sturgeon’s resignation last month.

After tallying up the votes from the SNP membership, the results of the leadership contest will be declared at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh at approximately 2pm tomorrow.

Her successor will be appointed at Holyrood on Tuesday before being sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday.