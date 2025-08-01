After work drinks are back! Check out this Soho pop-up

Casamigos Tequila will host a two-day celebration in central London next week, with a programme of events taking place across several Soho venues.

Taking place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 August, the event – titled CASA-SOHO – will see The Blue Posts on Berwick Street temporarily renamed The Teal Posts. The venue will serve 2-for-1 frozen margaritas during a dedicated happy hour from 5pm to 7pm each day. It will also host live DJ sets, a broadcast by Soho Radio and a themed pub quiz led by the Real Housewives of Clapton and wine writer Hannah Crosbie.

Additional performances will be held on the rooftop of Broadwick Soho, with appearances from DJs SKG, Donch and Jordss, and a headline set from singer Biig Piig. Other bars across Soho – including Sucre, Bar Americain, The George and Black Tap – will also take part, each offering a bespoke Casamigos cocktail during the event.

Guests can also visit Breadstall for a limited-time “Margs & Margs” offer, combining a margarita cocktail with a slice of margarita pizza. Across the street at Good News Soho, visitors will be able to collect a printed “Map-arita” guide, which features a walking map and cultural highlights of the area.

“Casa-Soho is a celebration of the people and places that give Soho its unique character,” said Kandace Williamson, senior culture and entertainment lead at Casamigos. “It’s a tribute to the area’s energy, spontaneity and longstanding role as a social meeting point.”

All events are free and open to the public. Full details are available via Eventbrite, with updates on Instagram @casamigos.