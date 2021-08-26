Afghanistan: 'Not everyone is going to get out', says Wallace

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned that thousands of Afghans who have helped the UK risk being left behind.

Officials are increasingly concerned about the risk of the airport being attacked by ISKP, a branch of the Islamic State terror group.

The Foreign Office has advised against travelling to Kabul airport. The new travel advice states “there is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.

“Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai international airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice,” it reads.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand also issued near-identical travel warnings.

Wallace has suggested those wanting to leave the country head for the border to flee to Iran or Pakistan.

On a call with MPs last night, Wallace said: “I would explore another route if you think you can. If they think they can make it to a third country, then that would be safer and better. I recommend that they try to get across the border.”

The area under threat around the airport includes the hotel where officials have been processing Afghans and Britons prior to boarding RAF flights.

Thousands of civilians, including interpreters and humanitarian workers, will miss the evacuation as new arrivals are likely to be turned away as authorities process those already in the hotel. Today is expected to be the final day for evacuating civilians.

Wallace also said there were few places left on British rescue flights, which have evacuated more than 11,000 people from Kabul since the Taliban took over the capital on August 15th.

UK armed forces minister James Heappey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the “window of opportunity to evacuate people is closing”. He added there would be 11 more fights out of Kabul today.