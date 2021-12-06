Aerospace Institute unveils liquid-hydrogen aircraft concept

The UK Aerospace Technology Institute unveiled today the concept for a liquid-hydrogen plane. (Photo/Department for Transport).

The UK Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) unveiled today the concept for a liquid-hydrogen aircraft able to fly non-stop from London to San Francisco.

Funded by the government and led by ATI, the FlyZero project received a £15m investment, Bloomberg reported.

“These designs could define the future of aerospace and aviation. By working with industry, we are showing that truly carbon free flight could be possible, with hydrogen a front runner to replace conventional fossil fuels,” said business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It will not only help us to end our contribution to climate change, but also represents a huge industrial opportunity for the UK.”

The institute added the project’s details will be published from early 2022, while it expects to operate the aircraft from the mid-2030s.

The project was showcased before the fourth meeting of the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between the aviation industry and the UK Government. The council, chaired by transport secretary Grant Shapps, aims to bring together all stakeholders to deliver zero emission flights within a generation.

“This ground-breaking green technology looks set to play a critical role in decarbonising flight and through the work of the Jet Zero Council, the UK aviation sector is exploring all avenues to ensure we protect the benefits of flying for future generations, while cutting the carbon cost,” said Jet Zero Council’s chief executive Emma Gilthorpe.