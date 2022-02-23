Advertising watchdog dubs Innocent ads misleading on environmental claims

Adverts from smoothie brand Innocent have been banned for exaggerating the environmental benefit of their drinks.

The advertising watchdog concluding adverts, shown on TV, YouTube and video on demand, were misleading.

The adverts showed animated characters singing the lyrics: “We’re messing up the planet. We’re messing up real good,” in front of buildings and cars expelling pollutants, litter and dirty rivers.

The advert concludes with images of people relaxing in a green,brighter environment, next to bottles of Innocent drinks.

Some 26 viewers, one of whom identified as representing the direct action group Plastics Rebellion, complained that the ads misled consumers.

The drinks brand said the ads did not suggest buying its products themselves would lead to a positive environmental impact, but were instead a statement about Innocent’s wider environmental goals.

Innocent warned the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that upholding the complaints could hinder other companies from talking about their own positive environmental actions.

The watchdog concluded many consumers would interpret the overall presentation of the ads to mean that purchasing Innocent products was a choice which would have a positive environmental impact.

The ASA also noted that Innocent’s drinks bottles included non-recycled plastic and the production of its bottles would have a negative impact on the environment.

It said: “Although we acknowledged that Innocent were undertaking various actions which were aimed at reducing the environmental impact of their products, that did not demonstrate that their products had a net positive environmental impact over their full lifecycles.

“Because the ads implied that purchasing Innocent products was a choice which would have a positive environmental impact when that was not the case, we concluded that the ads were misleading.”