Administrators of Greensill Capital hit several former directors with lawsuit

The administrators for the collapsed British financial firm Greensill Capital have launched fresh legal action against several former directors, including Lex Greensill.

Greensill Capital, founded by Alexander (Lex) Greensill, focused on providing supply chain financing and related financial services in the UK and Australia but collapsed in March 2021.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron was a senior adviser for Greensill and was embroiled in the scandal surrounding the firm after it was revealed he had lobbied senior ministers on behalf of the company.

Grant Thornton was appointed as the firm’s administrator, with BCLP instructed on legal work.

According to the High Court claim’s system, as seen by City AM, the administrators have launched a new civil case on behalf of the collapsed firm.

Lex Greensill, Sean Hanafin, Divya Eapen, Alastair Eadie, Neil Garrod, Jonathan Lane, and Bartholomeus Ras are all named as defendants.

The claim, which was filed on Tuesday to the Business List of the High Court, is listed as a breach of fiduciary duty. Grant Thornton declined to comment.

Last year, the Insolvency Service filed a director disqualification claim against Lex Greensill.

The claim, filed by the Secretary of State for Business and Trade on behalf of the regulator, aims to “have him disqualified from running or controlling companies for a period of up to 15 years in respect of his conduct as a director of Greensill Capital (UK) and Greensill”.

This came after he filed a claim in March 2024 against the Department for Business and Trade over the alleged “misuse of private information”.

The collapsed firm has been involved in other legal actions, including the administrator for a German bank, Greensill Bank, owned by Greensill Capital was suing Zurich Insurance for losses it claims were covered by the Swiss insurer.

The firm is named in several proceedings and investigations in Australia.

According to a recent report by the administrators, Grant Thornton was granted by the High Court an 18-month extension that is due to end on 7 September 2026.

An administrator’s report last year stated that around $587.2m (£472m) from Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance was still owed. GFG Alliance was Greensill’s biggest client, and it was reported at the time of the collapse that it had an exposure totalling $5bn.