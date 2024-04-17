Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance still owes Greensill Capital nearly £500m

Photo credit JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The administrators for Greensill Capital are still owed around $587.2m (£472m) from Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, it has been revealed.

Grant Thornton, the administrators for Greensill, published a report on Sunday, where it outlined how the firm is still in ongoing discussions with a number of debtors, including GFG Alliance, regarding outstanding balances owed.

Grant Thornton warned that as the firm is not able to recover the funds owned, it will “continue to consider the recovery options that are available to Greensill Capital UK under the security and guarantees granted by GFG in connections with the GFG programmes.”

“However, we are not able to provide the details of such strategies so as to not prejudice our position,” it added.

GFG Alliance was Greensill’s biggest client and it was reported at the time of the collapse that it had an exposure totalling $5bn.

A GFG Alliance spokesperson said: “Liberty Steel Group has signed a new framework agreement with its major Greensill creditors.

“The new framework comes after achieving major milestones in raising new capital including a successful US$350m bond issue through Jefferies LLC and a $350m Asset-Backed Term Loan through Blackrock and Silver Point Finance.

“Execution of the framework agreement will build on improvements made across the group since the collapse of Greensill Capital.”

Commenting on the report, Tim Symes, insolvency and asset recovery partner at leading law firm Stewarts, said: “Like any security, a guarantee to pay another company’s debts is only as good as the ability of the giver to actually pay it.”

“The GFG group of companies is complex and opaque, and so it remains to be seen whether the companies that have granted the guarantees are in fact the ones with sufficient value to be able to meet any payment demands from the administrators,” he added.

News of the amounts owed to Greensill by GFG Alliance comes after the Insolvency Service launched a director disqualification claim against Greensill’s director Lex Greensill. This move came after it was revealed that Greensill filed a lawsuit against the Department for Business and Trade over the alleged “misuse of private information”.