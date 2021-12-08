Adele says mandatory jabs required for her Las Vegas gigs

Adele announced this afternoon that all fans would need to be double jabbed and proof of a negative COVID-19 test before attending her upcoming Las Vegas shows.

The songstress announced her residency at Caesars Palace, dubbed Weekends With Adele, would start in January.

Ticketmaster have put clear notices alongside the sale tickets that all fans must comply with the rules.

The booking site adds: “Proof of vaccination and negative test result must be issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test.

“Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies. Tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted.”

Children wanting to see the Someone Like You singer who are not eligible for a jab will not have to give proof of vaccination, but a negative test will still be required.