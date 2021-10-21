Addison Lee teams up with tech firm JustPark in EV push

Private car hire service Addison Lee has struck a partnership with technology platform JustPark to provide drivers with off-street charging points for electric vehicles (EV).

Available from November, the deal will grant drivers access to Fleetcharge – a charging solution that provides charging locations for fleet drivers. The solution was developed by JustPark in collaboration with Octopus Energy.

“We are delighted to help accelerate Addison Lee’s journey to becoming fully electrified, while helping to drastically reduce the fleet’s carbon impact and pollution in London,” said JustPark’s chief executive Anthony Eskinazi.

“Our FleetCharge solution knocks down barriers to EV adoption and will enable and encourage more fleets to electrify faster than they ever thought possible, and this partnership is just the beginning.”

Only a month after Addison Lee announced its decision to make its fleet fully electric by 2023, the partnership will allow Addison Lee’s drivers who don’t have off-street parking access to secure a space and have an EV charging point five minutes away from their house.

“Many vehicle owners in London and UK cities lack access to off-street parking, and the adoption of electric vehicles will only succeed if drivers have access to a mix of charging options,” said Addison Lee’s chief executive Liam Griffin.

“We hope that our partnership with JustPark encourages businesses and consumers to take similar, innovative steps to help our city rapidly shift to EVs.”

The two companies teaming up received positive feedback from the UK Government, with transport minister Trudy Harrison saying: “I am delighted to hear about this forward-thinking partnership, with Addison Lee leading the way by supporting its fleet drivers to make the all-important switch to cleaner vehicles.

“Since 2020, the government has committed nearly £3.5bn to support the electric vehicle revolution and I hope this scheme encourages other businesses to follow in these footsteps as we work towards our net-zero targets.”