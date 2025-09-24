Adanola: Sales triple at Kendall Jenner favourite

Kendall Jenner has previously launched a collection with Adanola.

Sales at Adanola, the athleisure brand worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Molly-Mae Hague and Maya Jama, have tripled in the space of just two years.

The Manchester-based label has reported a turnover of £84.5m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

That total is up from the £57.1m it achieved in the prior period and the £27.8m it posted for the year before that.

The new results also show Adanola’s pre-tax profit grew from £18.9m to £22.1m in its latest financial year.

The accounts come after Adanola was valued at around $530m (£398m) in August after securing a new backer.

Story3 Capital Partners acquired a minority stake in the label which was founded by Hyrum Cook in 2015.

The Los Angeles based private equity firm’s portfolio currently includes the likes of Coco Republic, Mammoth Brands and HD Buttercup.

It has previously backed companies including Lands’ End, John Elliot and Ark Invest.

Read more Kendall faces tough test to rescue UK’s broken AI policy

Adanola ‘achieved remarkable results’

Other well-known personalities who are fans of Adanola include Michelle Keegan, Kaia Gerber, Veneda Carter and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Last year founder Hyrum Cook stepped back as chief executive and was succeeded by Niran Chana, the former chief commercial officer of Gymshark.

Adanola’s wholesale network includes the Selfridges Group, David Jones, Ounass, Equinox and Soho House.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The business has, in the opinion of the directors, had an excellent trading period… noting that the trading conditions remain highly uncertain because of the current weakness in economic fundamentals including high and persistent inflation as well as some international conflicts.

“The directors however remain satisfied with the progress against the company’s key strategic objectives in the current year.”

Adanola added: “The company achieved remarkable results in both financial performance and operational efficiency.

“Total orders and units sold have increased substantially and the average number of employees has increased despite the relocation of our fulfilment centre to a third-party logistics provider.’

The company’s average headcount in the year rose from 76 to 93, according to the firm’s accounts.