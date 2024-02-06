Adam Nuemann wants to buy Wework out of bankruptcy

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 17: Judge, Co-founder and CEO of WeWork, Adam Neumann appears on stage as WeWork presents Creator Awards Global Finals at the Theater At Madison Square Garden on January 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for WeWork)

Adam Neumann is trying to buy Wework out of bankruptcy, the company he founded and was later ousted from, according to reports.

Lawyers acting for the billionaire sent a letter to the flexible co-working space on Monday, informing them he was partnering with New York-based hedge fund Third Point for a potential bid.

However, a spokesperson for the firm told the Financial Times: “Third Point has had only preliminary conversations with Flow [Neumann’s real estate company] and Adam Neumann about their ideas for WeWork, and has not made a commitment to participate in any transaction.”

Neumann founded Wework in 2010 and oversaw the business when it hit a peak private market valuation of $47bn (£37bn)

He stepped down as chief after a failed IPO, which crushed its value after investors raised concerns about his running of the company.

The co-working giant formally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US in November.

