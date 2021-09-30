AA: Fuel shortages hit the capital hardest as Londoners charge to nearby pumps

The fuel shortages that have gripped the UK have hit London the hardest, according to the president of breakdown cover company AA.

With stacking queues and empty pumps, it appears Londoners and those in the South East were the worst for panic buying.

“In general terms London and the Southeast have been hit hardest and very few problems were seen in Scotland or Northern Ireland,” AA lead Edmund King said.

Though he added that the shortage looks like it is easing, as the sudden spike in ‘out of fuel’ breakdowns had calmed down throughout this week.

“From speaking to patrols and employees, many of the garages we observed with queues yesterday were generally functioning well today and still had fuel.”

Edmund said that he believed the worst to be over, as the shortage is less about a shortage of supplies “at source” and more about the HGV driver shortage that the UK is currently battling with.