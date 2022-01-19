AA goes against vaccine sceptics, slashing sick pay for unvaccinated staff

The AA is slashing sick pay for unvaccinated staff.

The AA is slashing sick pay for unvaccinated staff that needs to self-isolate following a Covid contact.

In an email sent to its 7,000 workers, the AA said that unvaccinated workers who don’t have a medical exemption, will not get sick pay if they have to quarantine, the Telegraph first reported.

A “period of self-isolation paid and disregarded from attendance management triggers, so long as you are vaccinated or if not yet fully vaccinated you have had the vaccine as soon as you can,” read the email.

Under the new regulations, staff that contracts the virus will still be paid but vaccinated workers will receive an increased sick pay.

“If someone is sick with covid and is unvaccinated our normal sick pay policy applies, which provides a number of company sick days and statutory sick pay thereafter,” an AA spokesperson told the outlet.

The AA is the latest company to take action against unvaccinated staff. Following Ikea’s decision to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff on 11 January, several other companies joined including Next, Ocado and Morrisons.