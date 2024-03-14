A.G. Barr places 195 jobs at risk as part of site closures

AG Barr saw profits slump during 2020, but a recovery is in full swing.

Irn Bru maker A.G. Barr has said 195 jobs are likely to be cut as it sets forward plans to close three sites in the UK.

Locations in Moston, Wednesbury, Dagenham and Leeds are all at risk as part of a business reorganisation, the popular drinks company said today.

The three first sites are part of the Barr Soft Drinks business and could be closed by the end of June, which would impact 160 employees.

However, the firm said other jobs are expected to be created as part of the change.

Meanwhile, the Leeds site is the office of Boost Drinks, which AG Barr bought in December 2022.

As part of the acquisition, Boost will be integrated into the Barr Soft Drinks business by the end of the year, losing 35 jobs in the process.

A.G. Barr, said: “The proposals are subject to full and proper consultation with impacted employees over the coming months. The company will do everything possible to support those affected throughout the process.”

The company will unveil its full year results at the end of March, the company said it expects adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be around £49.5m, up 13.8 per cent on the prior year.

Speaking last month, Roger White, chief executive, said : “All our teams across the Group have worked hard to deliver an excellent overall performance.

“This has been supported by continued brand investment, strong execution of our sales plans and progress across our supply chain improvement programme. We have positive momentum behind our brands and business as we enter the new financial year.”

“This strong trading performance, coupled with the benefits already being delivered by our margin rebuild programme, has ensured we close the year with a strong profit performance and confidence in the group’s long-term growth strategy.”