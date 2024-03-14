Post-work drinks get more exciting as Europe’s largest karaoke bar opens in London

Amateur vocalists across London are in for a treat as Europe’s largest karaoke bar is set to open its first venue in the capital this spring, City A.M. can reveal.

BAM Karaoke box, which currently has a number of sites in Paris and Madrid, will launch in London Victoria this April, taking over the space of the former M Restaurant.

Last year, Rare Restaurants, the owner of M Restaurants shuttered its site in the area alongside a closure in Spitalfields.

The 10,000 sq. ft. destination on Victoria Street will consist of 22 private karaoke rooms, a bar and a live music stage and outdoor terrace.

Guests will also have over 25,000 songs to choose from and can curate their own playlist which will be available for them upon arrival.

Arnaud Studer, founder of BAM Karaoke Box, said: “The launch of BAM Karaoke Box in London marks a significant milestone for our brand.

“We are thrilled to bring the unique atmosphere and energy of BAM to London, offering a new concept, where people can come together to have fun and socialise while enjoying the best in food, drinks, and music.”

BAM Karaoke Box, said: “The BAM BAM bar promises to be the ultimate destination for post-performance drinks or for enjoying cocktails with friends after a long day at work.”

It will be seen as a boost for the capital’s nightlife industry which has in recent months been bruised by the cost of living crisis and closures.

City dwellers are also showing an increased interest in competitive and creative late night activities, which can be seen in the growing demand for the likes of venues such as Boom Battle Bar.

The move will also be seen as a welcome addition to Victoria’s late night scene which is home to a number of commercial offices.