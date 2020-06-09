A further 140,000 people affected in Nintendo Switch hack

A breach of Nintendo Switch users in April may have affected more people than the gaming company first announced, Nintendo said today.

The Animal Crossing creator said an additional 140,000 Nintendo Network IDs may have been affected by unauthorised logins, on top of the 160,000 IDs revealed earlier this year. This brings the total number of affected accounts up to 300,000.

Nintendo warned that these users’ personal info may have been viewed by a third party, but payment details remained safe. However in April, a number of users complained of their accounts being used to purchase in-game items.

The Japanese firm said the hack represented less than one per cent of the total number of Nintendo accounts. All affected accounts have had their passwords reset, owners contacted and any refunds are being processed.

“While we continue to investigate, we would like to reassure users that there is currently no evidence pointing towards a breach of Nintendo’s databases, servers or services,” it said in a statement on is UK customer support website.

Nintendo added that as part of its investigation, it is discontinuing the ability to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign in to a Nintendo account. All other options to sign-in to a Nintendo account remain available.

“During the investigation, in order to deter further attempts of unauthorised sign-ins, we will not reveal more information about the methods employed to gain unauthorised access,” said Nintendo.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and concerns caused to our customers, and we will continue working hard to safeguard the security of our users’ data.”