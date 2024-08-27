9 of the best September holidays to book now in Spain, Greece and more to keep summer alive

The Ikos Aria resort in Kos, one of the top September holidays to book

Don’t believe those who would tell you summer is almost over: book one of these September holidays to keep the summer spirit alive

Ignore chat about summer being over – it’s wrong. The summer season officially lasts until 20 September, and plenty of the season’s biggest events are yet to happen. Travel network Virtuoso data shows that 47 per cent of luxury travellers are opting to book September holidays in what’s known as the ‘shoulder season’ that bridges summer and autumn, avoiding crowds and taking advantage of late-season sun. With that in mind, here are the trips to book if you’re searching for that last taste of summer sun.

BARCELONA There’s a week-long arts festival in Barcelona every September, after the tourists from the summer season have flown home. La Mercé has a strong billing of music and art and celebrates local traditions with parades and castells, the Spanish tradition of creating human towers. The Hotel Arts Barcelona, the tallest hotel on the coast, provides an excellent vantage point from which to take in the festivities.

OKTOBERFEST The famous beer festival actually kicks off in late September, so it works as an excellent chaser to keep the summer spirit alive. Expect traditional Oompah bands, parades with locals clad in lederhosen and a wider selection of German beers at the pop-up festivals taking place across Germany, but particularly in Munich, the focus of the celebrations. If you’re heading to the Bavarian capital, the Koenigshof in the centre of town is a comfy place to lay your head, with world cuisine and guided tours available focused on Bavarian culture.

Worthing, with the UK’s only fine dining restaurant on a pier, is a great consideration if you’re planning last-minute September holidays

MYKONOS Mykonos can feel overwhelming in the peak summer months, when the bars are overrun and beaches overbooked. September is easier, for the obvious fly-and-flop options, as well as the hedonistic party scene, but also for exploring the island’s heritage. The town of Chora has labyrinthine back streets to explore, replete with cafes and restaurants, and from here you can board boats for sunset cruises on traditional Greek boats. The Nammos Hotel Myknonos & Villas has availability and an attractively grown- up vibe.

FUERTEVENTURA The arrival of the uber luxe all-inclusive has been one of the travel stories of summer 2024, and Iberostar Beachfront Resorts are one of the hotel brands leading the trend. Their newly refurbished Iberostar Waves Playa Gaviotas property in Fuertaventure is offering reduced rate luxe rooms to celebrate their reopening, and the hotel features a heated outdoor pool and locally- renowned tapas bar. Highs go between 27 and 30 degrees in September, ideal for exploring the plentiful beaches around this island, the second-largest of the Canaries.

SOUTHERN AFRICA The Premium Southern Africa tour operator is offering 25 per cent discounts on their remaining September holidays. Departing 21 September, take their best of Southern Africa trip, visiting South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana to experience bountiful wildlife at game reserves including Kruger National Park. Then visit Victoria Falls, cruise the Zambezi River at sunset with a private dinner and explore the Chobe National Park, with the world’s highest concentration of elephants. Flop into bed in eco friendly lodges at the end of the day.

WORTHING Forget Brighton – Worthing, the small beach town nearby, has been getting the accolades this summer. It’s the latest of the south coast towns to attract the hipsters after they bedded in at nearby Eastbourne. Creatives are heading to the town for its Art Deco pier, Michelin Guide-featured restaurants including Tern – the UK’s only fine dining venue on a pier – and boutique stays like the Ardington Hotel, a local stalwart since 1928. Energise in the morning with water sports on the sea.

SKYE While the west coast of Scotland might not seem like the best place to spend a September break, it is actually a brilliant time to beat the vacationing hoards and enjoy the rugged terrain. You can expect fairly predictable temperatures of between 11-14 degrees (pack a jumper), which is perfect hiking weather, and makes a pint at the end of your daily exercise in front of a warm log fire all the more delicious. Skye is also home to an inordinate number of excellent restaurants, the pick of the bunch being the brilliant The Three Chimneys, where you can expect some of the best food in all of Scotland, served in chic, cosy surroundings.

TBILISI Georgia is one of those countries that if you know, you know. A genuinely stunning city to rival Vienna or St Petersburg, it’s a cultural hub that lies just far enough from the tourist trail to make it seem like something of an undiscovered gem. Expect plenty of world-beating natural wines (made using an ancient, skin-contact method that’s become de rigueur from Shoreditch to Williamsburg), the best dumplings this side of Hong Kong and a local party scene that lasts all night long. In September the temperatures vary from a toasty 28 degrees to a relatively balmy 17 degrees. We recommend the excellent new luxury Paragraph hotel, which rivals any in the world with its wonderful art collection, top-notch service and super-luxe rooms.

RHODES Remaining around a balmy 27 degrees in September, and just four hours from London, you could do far worse than jetting off to Rhodes this autumn for some late summer sun. With a spa, four restaurants, a private beachfront and even an in-hotel minimart, five-star resort the Ixian Grand is the epitome of R&R. Leave the hotel only if you really must – we won’t judge if you don’t. Plus it’s all-inclusive, so grab as many aperol spritzes as you want, some gyros from the poolside bar, and enjoy a front row seat to the Aegean Sea. Bonus – there are more than enough sunbeds, so no need for pre-breakfast towel wars.

THE HIGHLANDS Gleneagles on the borders of the Scottish Highlands is celebrating its centenary this year. The anniversary has generated extra buzz at the buzziest hotel in the UK. The reputation of the hotel as the ‘ultimate playground’ precedes the reality of a stay, but booking a room only confirms that this truly is the most memorable hotel on these fair isles. In the property itself, expect fabulous, four-course dinners with live musical accompaniments, and off-site, countryside pursuits like fishing in your own private Gleneagles-branded loch. This is British holidaying at its most exclusive.

KOS The Ikos Aria resort on the Greek island of Kos is another of the resorts helping redefine how we think about the all-inclusive. Gone are the beige buffets, in are seriously competitive fine dining restaurants run by lauded chefs. Some hotels even offer off-site experiences in local restaurants as part of the all-inclusive experience. The super luxe all-inclusive is the summer trend for 2024 and we’re totally here for it.

