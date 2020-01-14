888 Holdings' finance chief steps down after 15 years

The finance chief of 888 Holdings is set to step down after 15 years with the gambling company.



The online betting platform announced this morning that Aviad Kobrine will leave his role as chief financial officer this year.

Kobrine, who joined the firm in 2004 and was appointed as finance chief the following year, will remain in position until a success is found.



888 chairman Brian Mattingley said: “Aviad has made a truly outstanding contribution to 888. He has played a significant role in helping to develop 888 into the world class online gaming operator it is today.



“Aviad has been an integral part of the leadership team throughout a transformational period for the company.



“Over recent years he has supported 888’s growth into new markets whilst also helping the group to successfully manage and navigate significant changes in our industry”.



Kobrine added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fantastic team at 888 with whom I have had the pleasure and honour of working over the last 15 years. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together throughout my time with the business.”



Shares in 888 slumped almost two per cent as it was also announced that the Gambling Commission is planning to ban customers from betting with credit card deposits from April.



The watchdog’s new regulation will block all online and offline betting using credit cards, apart from “non-remote lotteries” like the National Lottery, in a bid to prevent problem gambling.

