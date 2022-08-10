Three in four Brits want hybrid work to cope with cost of living crisis

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Three in four British workers want hybrid work to cope with the cost of living crisis gripping the country.

Employees want their employers to offer flexible hybrid working as inflation surges to record levels of 9.4 per cent in the country, a survey by hiring software company Greenhouse found today.

As the cost of essentials like groceries and energy soar and the Bank of England hikes interest rates to tame inflation, 75 per cent of employees also expect a recession.

If their workplace was to refuse benefits like the possibility of working from home, 24 per cent of workers over 55 said they would not leave their jobs while 53 per cent of 23-34 year olds said they would quit.

Job security, high salaries, and flexible working were among the top benefits that employees value most.

56 per cent do not anticipate their wages to drop, with 47 per cent of workers expecting a pay rise of this year. Londoners were most confident of up to a 50 per cent hike.

“Notably, the research is showing that employees feel that flexible working options should be considered in the face of a cost of living crisis, if not, companies may lose out on talent,” Greenhouse EMEA’s general manager Colm O’Cuinneain said.

“A recession has the potential to be different to others because the labour market is entering a slow down from a strong position. Companies should use any downturn in the job market to meaningfully invest in their hiring strategies in preparation for ramping up again.”