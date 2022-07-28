Cost of living crisis prompts almost a third of UK workers to take second job

Nearly third of workers in the UK are seeking to work two jobs to support themselves as the cost of living crisis sends prices of essentials soaring.

32 per cent of workers are aiming to take on a second job in addition to their current job to make more money, a national survey of 2000 people by online jobs marketplace Indeed Flex found, according to Bloomberg.

19 per cent of those polled work a temporary second job, with many wanting to take on further shifts. Almost a fifth of London workers, 17 per cent, are aiming to do a second job, the highest in the whole of the UK.

The UK has faced record inflation at 40 year highs of 9.4 per cent, sending prices of groceries and energy skyrocketing as people struggle to make ends meet. Many workers’ pays have not risen to accommodate for the high inflation.

“Our research reveals that many workers have sold unwanted clothing and household goods to bring in extra cash, but temporary work is a more reliable source of income,” said Novo Constare, COO and co-founder of Indeed Flex, Bloomberg reported.

“The financial benefits of temping have been thrust center stage. Temping offers an instant way for them to top up their earning power.”

The Bank of England expects inflation to keep increasing this year and sees it declining next year. It says it will “take whatever actions are necessary to bring inflation down to 2%,” as it raises interest rates.