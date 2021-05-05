5 incredible companies that are hiring in London right now

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Summer is here (finally!), and it’s a great time to make some changes.

For many people, that might mean a wardrobe cleanout or a new workout routine, for others, it might mean a new job. Today, let’s deal with the job thing. It can be a bit daunting to start a job hunt, especially during a global pandemic, you know yourself.

So we decided to help you, by identifying some really great companies that are actively hiring in London at the moment. All you need to do is click apply, and let your experience and hard work speak for themselves. You got this!

Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair was formed in 2016 following the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair. Their vision is to be a world-class sports betting and gaming operator. To do this, they focus on being online, mobile and sports-led, and using their enhanced scale to build on their brands’ No.1 position in key markets across the world. More than that, they foster a collaborative environment where the quick-thinking and inventive can thrive. They’re in need of people with ideas, (good ones), and the confidence to back them. Currently, Paddy Power Betfair has a number of exciting open roles in London, including Product Manager and Sports Executive positions.

Red Bull

Inspired by functional drinks from the Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980s. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born – energy drinks. Sustainability has always been a part of Red Bull’s DNA: This means an emphasis on dealing appropriately with our packaging and can, and on reducing our carbon emissions and energy use in their production and supply wherever possible. Fancy being part of the Red bull family? Check out their awesome job openings now!

Checkout.com

Checkout.com are building the connected finance that businesses deserve. Their flexible payments solutions help global enterprises like Samsung, Deliveroo, and Adidas launch new products and create experiences customers love. Launched in 2012, they now have a team of 1,000 people across 17 international offices. To date, they’ve raised a total of $830 million, with their recent Series C funding round valuing us at $15 billion. And it’s not just what they’ve built that makes them different—it’s how. They liberate smart, passionate people to collaborate, innovate, and do their best work. That’s why they’re one of the most valuable fintech firms around. And they’re just getting started. By cutting through financial complexity, they plan to empower companies to change the world.

eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 11,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA. They’re hiring across a number of different departments, including Analytics, Sales and Content.

Workday

Workday started by asking questions. Why is enterprise software so hard to use? What do businesses need to support change? And how can they give people more time back for what really matters. They listened to the answers. This curiosity led them to create something new—a finance, HR, and planning system that evolves as business evolves, and a company that’s out to do right by employees, customers, and the world. And they haven’t stopped since. They partner closely with customers to understand their needs. Then they innovate like crazy to give them the technology to get there. Together, they’re shaping the future of work.