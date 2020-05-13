494 more UK coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Another 494 Brits have now died from coronavirus, according to government count of confirmed cases released this afternoon.

The new figures bring the total to 33,186 UK coronavirus deaths since the outbreak hit British shores.

And another 3,242 people tested positive for coronavirus yesterday to bring the total to 229,705 cases in the UK.

The government had the capacity to test 87,063 people for coronavirus yesterday, it said. But actual testing reached 61,741 people.

The Department for Health figures include coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

However, the true death toll could be far higher.

Yesterday, stats from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed there have been more than 38,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK up to 1 May.

Fatalities from the virus numbered 34,978 on 1 May in England and Wales. Combined with Scotland and Northern Ireland statistics the total was 38,289.

Included suspected coronavirus fatalities the UK total could exceed 40,000.