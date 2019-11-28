Things to do

Tbilisi is easy to navigate on foot and by metro. Explore the old part of the city, from the museums on Rustavelli Avenue to the cobbled back streets of the old town, ducking into art galleries, churches, cafes or enjoying a scrub down in the sulphur baths. Head to Narikala Fortress for great views of the city and marvel at the diversity of the architecture, which includes examples of Byzantine and Russian Avant-Garde construction.

Stamba Hotel

Where to stay in Tbilisi

Originally a 20th century publishing house, the design-led Stamba Hotel is a glorious combination of vintage and modern with an impressive five storey atrium filled with trees and foliage. There’s an incredible rooftop pool, a basement casino and an excellent chocolaterie and roastery on site. Rooms are plush, and very comfortable. Visit stambahotel.com

Fabrika

Nightlife in Tbilisi

Part hostel, part trendy nightspot, part urban artist studio community, Fabrika is spread across multiple spaces that include designer shops and a row of cool little bars and cafes to choose from. Visit fabrikatbilisi.com or head to Fabrika’s address at 8 Egnate Ninoshvili St, Tbilisi

Vino Underground is a natural wine bar that will do tastings alongside delicious local cheese and charcuterie plates. The bartenders are all incredibly knowledgeable and friendly and winemakers themselves. Vino Underground’s address is 15 Galaktion Tabidze St, Tbilisi

Lolita is a fun and trendy bar with an open air kitchen and a good array of cocktails to choose from. It does excellent pizzas too. Lolita’s address is 7 Tamar Chovelidze St, Tbilisi

Café Littera

Restaurants in Tbilisi

The city is awash with fantastic restaurants. Café Littera is situated inside an historic home where Georgian writers used to work and live. There’s a beautiful garden to enjoy in the summer and food is sophisticated and delicious. Café Littera’s address is 13 Ivane Machabeli, Tbilisi St. Call 595 75 13 13.

Head to elegant Keto and Kote in the Vera district where the smart set dine on delicious Georgian fare with a European twist. Keto and Kote’s address is 3 Mikheil Zandukeli Dead End, Tbilisi. Call 0322 93 02 00.

Azarphesha is a cosy hidden gem of a restaurant serving excellent home cooked Georgian fare and if you’re lucky your meal might be accompanied by some local polyphonic singers. Azarphesha’s address is 2 Ingorokva Street, Tbilisi 0105. Call 322 98 23 46.

