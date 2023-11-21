Across the world, customers increasingly choose products, services and companies that reflect their values. Yet in financial services, many use providers that act in ways that are contrary to their values.

Ethos’ mission is to build a digital ecosystem of ethical financial service firms that solve the values- and faith-based compromises made by millions of customers globally, improving their financial well-being in the process. We deliver truly innovative digital propositions that address the unique needs of customers and are designed to make people’s lives better both now and in the future.

“Our strategy is to build a digital ecosystem of ethical financial service firms that solve global problems. What makes us different is the determination to deliver products that resolve ethical compromises with transparency, leveraging financial expertise and technology.

Group Chairman – Jeremy Takle

Our Journey.