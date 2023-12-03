Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Ethos Ventures & Sustainable Human Settlements Foundation: A New Dawn in Ethical Urban Investment

Grant Rogan, at the helm of the Sustainable Human Settlements Foundation (SHSF), has recently come into the spotlight with a game-changing collaboration with Ethos Ventures. This partnership, marked by a Letter of Intent, is set to revolutionise how sustainable urban development is financed and executed, pointing to a future where ethical investment is not just a niche but a necessity.

Rogan, a visionary in sustainable urban development, founded SHSF to address the critical funding gaps in UN-Habitat’s mandate. The foundation is not just about pooling resources; it’s about changing the narrative of urban development and making sustainable living a reality for future generations.

Ethos Ventures, a relatively new player in the City of London, has been making significant strides in the realm of ethical banking and investment. Their recent move to sign a Letter of Intent with SHSF is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to a future where financial services and ethical considerations go hand in hand.

This partnership is particularly noteworthy because of the innovative approach Ethos Ventures brings to the table. They are not just any financial institution; they represent a new breed of banks that understand the importance of sustainable and Sharia-compliant investment. Their expertise in ethical banking, combined with Rogan’s vision for SHSF, sets the stage for a transformative approach to urban development financing.

The significance of this collaboration goes beyond the immediate impact of funding sustainable cities. It represents a broader shift in the financial industry, where ethical considerations and sustainable practices are increasingly taking centre stage. With Ethos Ventures, Rogan’s SHSF finds a partner that aligns with its mission to fund the unfundable, turning lofty goals into achievable realities.

Rogan’s insights during the World Cities Day event shed light on the challenges and opportunities in public-private partnerships. The biggest hurdle, as he points out, is not just financial but ethical. The need for political courage to make decisions for the right reasons is paramount. This is where Ethos Ventures’ approach, marrying technological innovation with ethical banking, becomes crucial.

Ethos Ventures and SHSF’s collaboration is not just a financial partnership; it’s a commitment to a sustainable future. Their joint efforts are poised to address some of the most pressing challenges of urbanisation. From improving land title perfection to increasing access to finance in underdeveloped cities, their work has the potential to transform the urban landscape.

With this partnership, Grant Rogan and Ethos Ventures are not just funding cities; they’re investing in a future where sustainable living is the norm, not the exception. As this collaboration unfolds, it will undoubtedly set a precedent for how finance can be a force for good in the world.