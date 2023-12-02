Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Shaping Urban Futures: An Interview Hamdan Abdul Majeed’s CEO Think City

Hamdan Abdul Majeed interviewed by Alfie Brown at the UN World Cities Day in Istanbul 31st October 2023

Hamdan Abdul Majeed, a notable figure in urban development, has been instrumental in transforming Malaysia’s urban landscape. Recently recognised with a Special Citation by Maimunah Mohd Sharif, UN-Habitat’s Managing Director, Hamdan’s leadership in revitalising Penang and other Malaysian cities has been pivotal. Under his guidance, Think City has emerged as a key player in urban regeneration, making significant contributions to the 10th, 11th, and 12th Malaysia Plans.

The Journey of Urban Transformation: Starting as an investment banker, Hamdan’s journey took a significant turn when he led the transformation of George Town into a UNESCO World Heritage Site. His approach blended economic savvy with a deep understanding of cultural and historical preservation. Under his vision, Think City has overseen over 250 transformative projects, rejuvenating not just George Town but catalysing a national movement for urban regeneration.

In his work with Penang 2030, Hamdan has focused on creating a family-oriented, green, and smart Penang. He emphasises the need for holistic urban solutions that address socio-economic dynamics and infrastructure needs. His approach centres on making cities more liveable and sustainable, aligning with global urban development trends.

Expanding Think City’s reach to India, Indonesia, and West Africa, Hamdan has identified unique urban challenges in these regions. His strategy involves tailoring Think City’s approach to suit each area’s specific needs while maintaining a commitment to creating resilient urban environments.

With experience in Khazanah National Berhad, Hamdan understands the role of sovereign wealth funds in sustainable development. He advocates for a balance between economic prosperity and urban liveability, assessing long-term impacts on communities and the environment when considering investments.

Hamdan’s international recognition, including the Eisenhower Fellowship, underscores his dedication to urban development. His focus now lies in advancing civil society in Malaysia, discussing global urban challenges with other leaders, and aspiring to tackle significant urban development issues in the future.

Hamdan Abdul Majeed’s work with Think City represents a substantial contribution to urban development in Malaysia and beyond. His approach, combining policy formulation, impact investment, and community involvement, sets a benchmark for sustainable urban transformation. As urbanisation continues to rise globally, leaders like Hamdan play a crucial role in shaping the cities of the future, ensuring they are resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.