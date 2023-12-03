Ambassador Jean Kimani: Championing Sustainable Urbanisation and Ethical Finance at UN World Cities Day

Ambassador Jean Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Human Settlements Programme, brings a wealth of experience to sustainable urban development. Her insights at the UN World Cities Day, in partnership with Ethos Ventures, align perfectly with their ethos of ethical and sustainable finance. Ambassador Kimani highlighted the need for innovative financing solutions in developing resilient cities.

Her focus on bridging gaps through public-private partnerships echoes Ethos Ventures’ commitment to ethical investments in urban projects. Emphasizing the role of finance in achieving sustainable cities, her views complement Ethos Ventures’ mission to drive positive change through strategic investments.

Her diverse diplomatic background, bolstered by a deep understanding of international relations and business administration, contributes to her comprehensive approach to urban development. Ambassador Kimani envisions cities where financial decisions are intrinsically linked to environmental stewardship and social equity – a vision that resonates with Ethos Ventures’ principles.

This partnership between Ambassador Kimani and Ethos Ventures at the World Cities Day highlights the importance of ethical financing in addressing the challenges of urbanisation. Together, they underscore the necessity of sustainable investments for creating liveable, inclusive, and resilient urban futures.