Meet Maimunah Sharif: The Financial World’s Catalyst joining Private Finance and Public Projects to change Climate Action at COP28 and Beyond

As the curtains closed on World Cities Day and the stage set for COP28, one figure stands prominently at the intersection of urban development and climate change – Maimunah Mohd Sharif. The Executive Director of UN-Habitat has not only shaped the discourse at these crucial forums but also emerged as a pivotal influence in driving the global ESG agenda, particularly in the realm of urban sustainability.

Sharif’s role at World Cities Day was instrumental in setting the tone for COP28. Her focus on the inextricable link between urbanisation and climate change challenges the traditional view of urban development. Cities, often seen as the epicentres of economic progress, are now being reimagined as key players in the climate action narrative.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif. The Executive Director of UN-Habitat Speaking to Impact A.M. at the UN Habitats World Cities Day in Istanbul with our partners at Ethos Ventures

For the leadership teams in financial services, hedge fund managers, and senior executives reading City AM, Sharif’s message is clear and urgent: the involvement of the financial sector in sustainable urban development is not just beneficial but essential. Her advocacy for innovative financing models to support urban sustainability projects marks a call to action for the private finance sector. It’s a call to mobilise resources towards projects that not only promise economic returns but also contribute significantly to environmental and social governance (ESG) goals.

At COP28, Sharif has been vocally championing the need for collaborative efforts between governments, financial institutions, and the private sector. Her approach recognises the immense potential of cities as engines of growth and innovation, yet also as focal points for addressing climate change. This perspective is crucial for financial leaders, as it highlights the vast opportunities in investing in urban projects that align with sustainability targets.

Sharif’s work underlines the need for a paradigm shift in urban investment strategies. Her emphasis on nature-based solutions, resilience building, and efficient urban planning aligns with the broader ESG goals that are increasingly guiding investment decisions in the financial sector.

Moreover, Sharif’s advocacy for early warning systems and climate-resilient infrastructure in urban areas is not just about future-proofing cities against climate risks but also about creating a stable and predictable environment for long-term investments. These initiatives present a fertile ground for financial institutions looking to invest in sustainable projects with tangible social and environmental impacts.

The finance sector’s readership should take keen interest in Sharif’s push for practical, on-the-ground solutions. From climate-resilient classrooms in Mozambique to advocating for the Coalition for High Ambition Multi-Level Partnerships (CHAMP), her work exemplifies a blend of visionary leadership and pragmatic action.

In a world where sustainable development is no longer a choice but a necessity, Sharif’s role extends beyond being a policy influencer. She is a power player reshaping the global ESG landscape, making a compelling case for the financial world to play a more proactive role in this transformation.

As Sharif continues to advocate for sustainable urban development at forums like COP28, her influence on the global stage cannot be underestimated. For those in financial services and hedge funds, her agenda presents not just a roadmap for responsible investment but also a beacon for future-proofing their portfolios against the growing demands of a rapidly changing world.