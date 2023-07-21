12th century fair returns to Square Mile featuring dancers suspended from St Paul’s and a midnight walk

A fair dating back to the 12th century will be brought back to the Square Mile this September, which will see aerial dancers hanging from St Paul’s Cathedral.

Bartholomew Fair, which was last held 1855, will be brought back to the City for the first time in centuries, and will host a number of performances including vertical dancers perform aerial performance suspended from St Paul’s Cathedral.

The free event runs from 31 August to 16 September including a night-time cultural trail throughout the City.

The Midnight Run, will be a walking event through the City and will run everyday of the festival from 6pm until midnight.

It will feature art from local artists and guests will be taken on an “adventure through the City’s hidden nooks and crannies”.

Projection installations will also be displayed on well known building across the City from 8pm-10pm between 7 and 16 September.

“We are reimagining the capital’s greatest event and creating something that is truly extraordinary – a new landmark London cultural spectacular,” Chris Hayward, policy chairman, City of London Corporation.

“With fantastic free fun for everyone, we are bringing the extraordinary story of the City to life, attracting audiences from across the capital and beyond.

From the Barbican Centre and the Museum of London, to our world class pubs, bars and restaurants, we look forward to welcoming you to the City – the birthplace of London.

He added: “Building on our launch last year we are proud to showcase the Square Mile as part of our Destination City programme, creating a world leading visitor destination for everyone to enjoy.”