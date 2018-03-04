Chelsea FC

Conte hits out at television pundits over game-plan slur

Conte hits out at television pundits over game-plan slur

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hit back at television pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp, branding them “stupid”, [...]

4 March 2018
Views
446
Chelsea's Antonio Conte named Italy's top choice for vacant head coach role

Chelsea's Antonio Conte named Italy's top choice for vacant head coach role

Italian football chiefs have added to speculation over Antonio Conte's future by confirming that the under-pressure [...]

27 February 2018
Views
117
Conte slams Chelsea players for allowing United comeback

Conte slams Chelsea players for allowing United comeback

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte slated his players for surrendering a lead at top-four rivals Manchester United and [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
2,242
Conte rues costly error as Messi hauls Barcelona level

Conte rues costly error as Messi hauls Barcelona level

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte rued the costly error which nullified his otherwise perfectly-crafted plan as Barcelona [...]

20 February 2018
Views
318
Chelsea hoodoo won't affect Messi, says Barcelona boss

Chelsea hoodoo won't affect Messi, says Barcelona boss

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has played down the significance of Lionel Messi’s failure to score in previous [...]

19 February 2018
Views
899
Chelsea-Barca tie offers Hazard chance to prove European class

Chelsea-Barca tie offers Hazard chance to prove European class

It was the Champions League that persuaded Eden Hazard to join Chelsea in the first place. [...]

18 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,421
Chelsea boss Conte wants end to exit talk ahead of key games

Chelsea boss Conte wants end to exit talk ahead of key games

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has called for an end to speculation over his future as he prepares to navigate [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
272
Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
46
Views
1,006
Conte admits relief as Hazard inspires gloom-lifting victory

Conte admits relief as Hazard inspires gloom-lifting victory

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte expressed his relief after Eden Hazard turned on the style and inspired the defending [...]

12 February 2018
Views
166
Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
187
Chelsea set to keep faith with under-fire boss Conte

Chelsea set to keep faith with under-fire boss Conte

Chelsea look set to keep faith with manager Antonio Conte despite the club’s nosediving form intensifying speculation [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
15
Views
358
Conte plays down sacking fears despite Watford humiliation

Conte plays down sacking fears despite Watford humiliation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte last night insisted that he does not fear the sack despite a humiliating setback [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
239
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,968
Top-flight clubs spend record £150m on deadline day

Top-flight clubs spend record £150m on deadline day

Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
184
Conte insists "I'm doing a great job" after Bournemouth batter Chelsea

Conte insists "I'm doing a great job" after Bournemouth batter Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte issued a staunch defence of his performance after his side suffered a shock defeat [...]

31 January 2018
Views
236
Premier League January spend set to hit record £300m

Premier League January spend set to hit record £300m

Premier League clubs are on course to set a new record for January spending, with two days of the winter window [...]

29 January 2018
Views
169
Arsenal put Sanchez saga behind them to reach Wembley

Arsenal put Sanchez saga behind them to reach Wembley

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his team have put the Alexis Sanchez saga behind them after they overcame [...]

24 January 2018
Views
126
Conte: Sanchez departure does not give Chelsea advantage

Conte: Sanchez departure does not give Chelsea advantage

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal does not give his side an advantage [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
1,678
Stadium move helps West Ham to climb football's rich list

Stadium move helps West Ham to climb football's rich list

West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
70
Views
2,976
Tottenham on the rise in list of world's richest football clubs

Tottenham on the rise in list of world's richest football clubs

Tottenham’s growing financial strength has seen them become the 11th richest club in the world, according to [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
86
Views
6,386
Chelsea named the eighth richest club in world football

Chelsea named the eighth richest club in world football

Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
25
Views
8,173
Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
16
Views
4,386
Man Utd named world's richest club ahead of Real Madrid

Man Utd named world's richest club ahead of Real Madrid

Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
210
Views
29,791
Manchester United cut City's lead as Chelsea covet Sanchez

Manchester United cut City's lead as Chelsea covet Sanchez

Manchester United last night cut Manchester City’s lead at the Premier League summit to 12 points as their pursuit [...]

15 January 2018
Views
1,125
Wenger benches Sanchez but insists he remains committed

Wenger benches Sanchez but insists he remains committed

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he can still rely on contract rebel Alexis Sanchez despite starting the [...]

10 January 2018
Views
150
Chelsea boss Conte: I won't back down in Mourinho row

Chelsea boss Conte: I won't back down in Mourinho row

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to back down in his war of words with Jose Mourinho, insisting he does [...]

9 January 2018
Views
808
FA Cup third round: How much is winning the famous trophy worth?

FA Cup third round: How much is winning the famous trophy worth?

In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]

5 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
3,399
Chelsea spending set to hit £200m mark as club close in on Ross Barkley

Chelsea spending set to hit £200m mark as club close in on Ross Barkley

Chelsea are set to take their season's spending past the £200m mark after making a £15m bid for Everton midfielder [...]

5 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
2,584
Betting: Canaries to have their wings clipped by trophy-hungry Chelsea

Betting: Canaries to have their wings clipped by trophy-hungry Chelsea

Aaron Ramsey’s FA Cup final winner for Arsenal denied Antonio Conte the domestic double in his first season [...]

4 January 2018
Views
289
Bellerin strikes at the death as Arsenal deny Chelsea in thriller

Bellerin strikes at the death as Arsenal deny Chelsea in thriller

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger resumed his attack on refereeing standards despite seeing his team snatch a draw [...]

3 January 2018
Views
190

Content tagged with "Chelsea FC"