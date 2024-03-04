AU Vodka: Meet the Charlie Sloth-backed brand led by ballboy kicked by Eden Hazard

AU Vodka was founded in 2015, and is reportedly worth around £150m.

Sales at a Welsh vodka brand backed by former Radio 1 DJ Charlie Sloth passed the £50m mark during its latest financial year, according to recently filed accounts.

Swansea-based AU Vodka was co-founded by friends Jackson Quinn and Charlie Morgan, who found fame in 2013 when he was involved in an altercation with Eden Hazard during Chelsea‘s League Cup semi-final against Swansea.

Hazard was sent off for the incident which saw him appearing to kick Morgan, who was a ballboy for the match.

According to recently filed accounts with Companies House, AU Vodka’s sales increased from £43.8m to £54m in the year to April 30, 2023.

However, its pre-tax profits dipped slightly from £12.6m to £10.3m over the same period.

The accounts also show that the average number of people employed by Au Vodka during the year rose from 34 to 50.

According to filings with Companies House, 400 shares are owned by Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn each while Charlie Sloth, whose real name is Charlie Roullion, holds 200 shares.

A ballboy (C) lies on the ground and reacts after an altercation with Chelsea’s Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Swansea City and Chelsea at The Liberty Stadium in Cardiff, South Wales on January 23, 2013. After the incident, Hazard was sent off by referee Chris Foy. AFP PHOTO/ANDREW YATES

A statement signed off by the board said: “These strong underling trading results has generated significant cash in the year which has been reinvested into the company’s stock levels to meet the company’s needs moving forward.

“Although the UK has faced uncertain times in recent years the strong results of the company has meant the cash generated through operations have been sufficient for the company not to rely on government schemes or borrowings.

“Although there has been an overall decrease in cash levels in the year, the company still holds healthy levels of cash to meet its working capital demands.

“The directors are pleased with the company’s development in recent years.

“The directors will look to continue to grow the company’s turnover whilst maintaining margins and believe they are well placed to respond to new opportunities and customer demand to achieve this.”

Charlie Sloth first backed AU Vodka in 2017. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

AU Vodka is reportedly worth around £150m and was launched in 2015.

According to The Sunday Times rich list in 2023, Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn had a net worth of about £55m each.

To boost its popularity on social media, the company has previously paid Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and boxing star Floyd Mayweather to promote its products and give away a gold Lamborghini.

AU Vodka also paid YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul £200,000 to temporarily tattoo their bottle on his body.

Charlie Sloth invested in the company in 2017 and is featured heavily in its marketing.

Charlie Morgan’s dad, Martin, is a director of Swansea City FC and owns the city’s four-star Morgan’s Hotel.

As well as its Swansea head office, AU Vodka has bases in Amsterdam and Atlanta in the US.