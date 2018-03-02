Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has upped its stake in high street retailer Debenhams to more than a quarter. [...]
Sports Direct has reported increased group revenue in the 26 weeks to 29 October, but UK sports retail sales dipped [...]
Newcastle are nearing a takeover by financier Amanda Staveley and her investment firm PCP Capital Partners [...]
Sports Direct's investors have voted against a proposal to pay Mike Ashley's brother £11m. [...]
Mike Ashley today booked a £1.5m profit in a matter of minutes from Sports Direct's investment in Game Digital. [...]
Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley is to sit out of a shareholder vote as to whether his brother, John Ashley, [...]
Amanda Staveley's consortium has offered an estimated £300m to take Newcaslte United off Mike Ashley's hands, [...]
Newcastle United could have a new owner in place by the time the January transfer window opens after Mike Ashley confirmed [...]
Newcastle United have lost a High Court challenge over the seizure of tax documents from St. James' Park. [...]
There aren’t many managers as revered on Merseyside as Rafa Benitez. [...]
MPs comprising two influential select committees are writing to Sports Direct about how it treats its delivery [...]
Debenhams, Findel, French Connection, Game Group, Goals Soccer Centres: it’s Mike Ashley’s version of a FTSE [...]
A group of UK pension funds has called for a review of working practices and corporate governance at Sports Direct. [...]
Sports Direct's chairman has lived to fight another day after independent investors narrowly supported his re-election [...]
Sports Direct said it is still moving towards becoming the "Selfridges of sport", ahead of its annual general [...]
