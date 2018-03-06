Verizon

The 5G race is on, but Europe is lagging behind

The 5G race is on, but Europe is lagging behind

Last week week, Mobile World Congress — the biggest mobile event in the world — took place, with 5G at the [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
573
Cyber security is a job for chief executives, not just the IT team

Cyber security is a job for chief executives, not just the IT team

Data breaches are no longer the exception, but the norm. [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
285
Views
1,012
Disney set for Fox deal? Comcast has dropped out of talks to buy Sky

Disney set for Fox deal? Comcast has dropped out of talks to buy Sky

US media giant Comcast has dropped out of the running to buy 21st Century Fox, leaving Disney as the main contender, [...]

12 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
648
US media giants circle 21st Century Fox's stake in Sky

US media giants circle 21st Century Fox's stake in Sky

Sky shares led the FTSE 100 this morning after hints two US media giants could be about to battle it out to buy [...]

17 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
562
Verizon rings in bumper levels of new subscribers

Verizon rings in bumper levels of new subscribers

Shares in the largest wireless firm in the US were today driven up by quarterly results topping analyst expectations. [...]

19 October 2017
Views
65
All 3bn Yahoo users' details were leaked in a hack, tech company confirms

All 3bn Yahoo users' details were leaked in a hack, tech company confirms

Yahoo has admitted that all 3bn of its accounts were hacked in a 2013 hack, which is three times more than its [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
11
Views
1,837
You can now Tweet for free on this mobile network

You can now Tweet for free on this mobile network

Obsessed by Twitter? Can't get enough of Piers Morgan's latest thoughts? Eager to know just how Justin Bieber [...]

10 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
196
Is your business approaching cyber security the right way?

Is your business approaching cyber security the right way?

UK firms are being lulled into a false sense of security in their battle against crippling cyber attacks, telecoms [...]

10 July 2017
Shares
69
Views
486
Marissa Mayer waves goodbye as Verizon completes its $4.5bn Yahoo takeover

Marissa Mayer waves goodbye as Verizon completes its $4.5bn Yahoo takeover

Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer has quit after Verizon completed its $4.5bn (£3.5bn) takeover of the troubled [...]

13 June 2017
Views
376
Mobile firms rev up 5G networks at the Indy 500

Mobile firms rev up 5G networks at the Indy 500

As some of the fastest cars in the world prepare to thunder around the circuit for the Indianapolis 500, some [...]

23 May 2017
Shares
20
Views
168
Outgoing Yahoo boss set for a $186m Verizon takeover payout

Outgoing Yahoo boss set for a $186m Verizon takeover payout

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo’s soon-to-be former chief executive, is in line to receive $186m (£145m) in stock and [...]

25 April 2017
Views
177
LOL: Check out the funniest reactions to Yahoo and AOL's new name

LOL: Check out the funniest reactions to Yahoo and AOL's new name

Yahoo is set to be renamed Oath after its future owner Verizon completes its $4.8bn (£3.6bn) acquisition of the [...]

4 April 2017
Shares
1
Views
399
US Justice Department files charges against Russian spies over Yahoo hack

US Justice Department files charges against Russian spies over Yahoo hack

US authorities have filed charges against Russian intelligence officials in connection with a massive hack of [...]

15 March 2017
Views
65
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer could receive a $23m golden parachute

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer could receive a $23m golden parachute

Marissa Mayer, the boss of Yahoo, is set to receive a $23m (£18.8m) golden parachute if she loses her job after [...]

13 March 2017
Shares
4
Views
177
Wall Street rally continues as US stocks reach fresh record highs

Wall Street rally continues as US stocks reach fresh record highs

US stocks hit new record highs off the back of strong earnings from retail giants Wal-Mart and Home Depot, as [...]

21 February 2017
Shares
2
Views
180

Content tagged with "Verizon"