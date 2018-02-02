TSB warns of 2018 profit dent from increasing Lloyds outsourcing fees

Jasper Jolly

Challenger bank TSB today warned that increasing fees to Lloyds for running their computer systems will dent 2018 profits.

Statutory profits before tax fell by more than 10 per cent to £162.7m, from the £182m seen last year mainly because of increased outsourcing fees, TSB reported today in a full-year update.

The bank, which spun out of Lloyds in 2013 to create more competition following the financial crisis, still relies on its former owner to operate its legacy banking platform.

The increase in the contractual fees drove TSB’s operating costs up by 16.7 per cent year-on-year to £821.3m, driven primarily by the £122m increase in outsourcing fees paid to Lloyds, TSB announced today in its full-year results.

At the end of last year TSB, owned by Spain’s Banco Sabadell, launched its own new banking platform, which will allow it to stop paying Lloyds this year. The bank said today that costs will “reduce considerably” once this is complete, with the Lloyds cost rises reversed.

TSB’s measure of underlying profits, excluding the Lloyds costs and other one-offs, grew by £110.2m, a 62 per cent year-on-year increase.

The bank also announced bonuses for its staff of 12.5 per cent of their annual salaries, adding up to a total of £30m.

Mortgage lending increased by 6.2 per cent compared to 2016, with £7bn advanced.

TSB said it was “confident in the strength of the UK economy”, although “mindful of the challenges ahead” as the Brexit process continues, pointing to its 20 per cent tier one capital ratio, among the largest buffers in the UK.

Meanwhile, TSB also announced Richard Meddings will take over as chairman of the board with immediate effect, after Will Samuel stepped down after four years in the role. Meddings's succession was widely expected after he joined the bank in September last year.

