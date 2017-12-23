Lucy White

Deliveroo has announced an early Christmas present to residents of London, as it has said it will begin to trial electric scooters to cut down on noise and air pollution next year.

The meal delivery company has said its riders in the capital will be able to rent electric-powered scooters and bikes early in 2018 "at a reduced cost compared to market price".

Meanwhile 300 Deliveroo-branded electric bikes will be available to cyclists in the spring, which will speed up delivery times meaning riders can theoretically earn more.

"Deliveroo hopes to have a significant proportion of e-powered vehicles in its fleet over time, which will mean we not only bring you the best food, but will get it to you quicker and more quietly," said Deliveroo’s general manager for UK and Ireland Dan Warne.

"Deliveroo takes pride in being at the forefront of innovation, and takes seriously our responsibility to protect and enhance the environment in which we work."

Deliveroo has said that if the trial proves effective in reducing noise and emissions, and is popular with riders, then it will roll the programme out more widely.

For the e-scooters, the company is hoping to work with an as-yet unnamed specialist producer to make the vehicles available in the first quarter of 2018.

It added that these would be eligible for a government low-emissions grant, which pays for 20 per cent of the purchase price up to a maximum of £1,500.

The e-bike programme is a little more adaptable. Firstly, Deliveroo is set to work with ETT Industries which will create the 300-strong fleet of branded electric bikes for spring. Riders can rent these at a reduced price directly from ETT, either daily or weekly.

Secondly, Deliveroo said it aims to work with producers of a device which can be attached to normal bicycles to make them electric. Several riders have already tried them to positive feedback, the firm said, and it hoped to roll them out from May with 40 per cent off.

