Rebecca Smith

We heard back in July that Night Tube services were coming to the Overground, and now we have an official date.

Night Overground services kick off in east London on Friday 15 December, with 24-hour services operating on Friday and Saturday nights on the London Overground between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction, extending to Highbury & Islington next year.

Bad news for Whitechapel residents though, as the night services won't be calling at that station until Crossrail works there are complete. Services are expected to call there from summer next year.

Read more: Night Tube wider rollout draws closer with Circle and Hammersmith upgrade

The Night Overground will connect with the Night Tube network at Canada Water on the Jubilee Line, and then with Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line next year.

It comes after the launch of the Night Tube across five lines, recording more than 9m journeys in its first year of operation.

The Night Tube began operation on the Central and Victoria Lines in August last year, before being rolled out onto the Jubilee Line in October, the Northern Line in November, and the Piccadilly Line in December.

Research by London First and EY has predicted that the Night Tube will now be more beneficial to the economy than had been previously forecast, with estimates predicting that over the next 30 years it will add £138m of value to the capital's economy each year - 79 per cent higher than the previous forecast of £77m.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said:

The Overground has transformed travel across the capital in the last 10 years, opening up areas of London and setting a new standard for quality of service on the rail network. We continue to improve the service every year and I’m delighted that we can bring night services to the East London line for the first time ever next month. The Night Tube has proven such a success with Londoners, I know the Night Overground will help thousands more who are working through the night or out enjoying our capital’s nightlife.

Read more: A new Night Tube map will help Londoners find a midnight McDonald's

The Night Tube: Runs on the following lines on Friday and Saturday nights and the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings: Central Line: trains run between Ealing Broadway and Loughton / Hainault

Victoria Line: trains run on the entire line

Jubilee Line: trains run on the entire line

Northern Line: trains run from High Barnet and Edgware to Morden via the Charing Cross branch

Piccadilly Line: trains run between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal five

Read more: TfL says major Tube upgrades cancelled because of dip in passenger numbers