Courtney Goldsmith

Craft beer fans will soon have a new hip spot to enjoy a drink.

Camden Town Brewery has announced the launch of its new, £30m brewery in Enfield as brewing is set to kick off Monday.

The Camden Hells maker said its doors will open to the public on 8 July with an all-day celebration including live music, pop-up eateries and brewery tours.

The 50,000 square foot, carbon neutral site, which will ramp up Camden's production to 400,000 hectolitres a year, is the largest investment in London's brewing industry for three decades, Camden said.

Along with brewing up all of Camden's craft beers, fans of the beer maker can come in and enjoy the on-site bar or go on weekend tours of the facility.

Read more: After the takeover: How Camden Town's keeping its craft credentials intact

"The railway arches in Kentish Town will remain the heart and soul of Camden Town Brewery, but our expansion to Enfield allows us to increase our capacity so ultimately we can bring great beer to more people," said Jasper Cuppaidge, founder and chief executive of the beer maker.

Councillor Alan Sitkin, cabinet member for economic development for Enfield, praised the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned firm's ambition to work with the local businesses and bring more jobs to the area.

"Camden’s industrial employment ambitions work perfectly with the strategies that Enfield Council has been pursuing for many years now. In particular, looking to secure employment and jobs in our borough and encourage residents to learn great trade for a great industry. We’re thrilled that this huge investment will help to return Enfield its former glory in industry."

Read more: One of London's leading craft brewers is launching in NYC