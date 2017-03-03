Nina Edy

Whether you’ve been to university or not, you’ve probably asked yourself the question - are degrees worth it?

A report by salary benchmarking site Emolument which assessed 1,800 professionals has revealed that over two thirds of degree holders do not regret the time they spent at university.

Satisfaction with qualifications increased the more time had been spent studying higher education - 70 per cent of bachelor graduates consider their degree to be worth it, while 80 per cent of PhD holders expressed the same view.

When deciding on a subject, though, you may want to do thorough research. Psychology was considered to be the least worthwhile major, with 67 per cent of graduates seeing it to be worthless.

Arts and Design degree students were the next despondent, with 47 per cent saying their qualification wasn’t worth it.

Unsurprisingly, more than 80 per cent of those who majored computer sciences, mathematics and chemistry seem to be happy with their degrees as they tend to be sought after by high-paying industries.

The report also showed the most worthwhile universities in the UK.

In addition to being considered to be one of the best in the world, Oxbridge came top of the table. More than 90 percent of graduates agreed that the degree they gained was invaluable, while only half of the Open University's alumni would vouch for its effectiveness.