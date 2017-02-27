Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Last time we checked there were 1,456 reasons why City A.M. should be the first thing you read every morning, dear reader.

And this week, we found another one: former British Prime Minister David Cameron starts his day reading our newsletters. City A.M.EN to that!

Cameron, who was voted the best Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher, told one of our journalists this week in a room full of people that he gets his daily fix of business news through our morning newsletter.

He could be referring to our “Early Riser” newsletter, that hits inboxes at 6am, or the “Morning update" at midday, – or both, who knows?

