Thursday 29 September 2016 10:33am

#Tube_Chat: Someone's trying to get Tube commuters to converse and Londoners hate the idea

Emma Haslett
A pile of badges bearing the legend
The mysterious campaign has horrified Londoners (Source: Facebook)

It's every Londoner's idea of a dystopian nightmare: an underground campaign may be trying to get Tube commuters to actually converse with one another. Well-meaning though it may be, London Underground users hate the idea.

The mysterious campaign emerged on social media this morning - although the majority of images seemed to be from the campaign's Facebook page, suggesting few badges had actually been handed out.

All we know is that the badges (if they actually exist) bear a remarkable similarity to Transport for London's (TfL) "Baby on Board" badges, but bear the legend "Tube chat?".

They come attached to a flyer explaining: "Have a chat with your fellow travellers. Wear this badge to let others know you're interested. You'll benefit from a daily chat. Start using it today!".

Londoners' reactions - on social media, naturally - were, for the large part, horrified and appalled in equal measure.

Some just took issue with the grammar.

... although some were more embracing of the concept.

... and some chose to see the bright side.

