Emma Haslett

It's every Londoner's idea of a dystopian nightmare: an underground campaign may be trying to get Tube commuters to actually converse with one another. Well-meaning though it may be, London Underground users hate the idea.

The mysterious campaign emerged on social media this morning - although the majority of images seemed to be from the campaign's Facebook page, suggesting few badges had actually been handed out.

All we know is that the badges (if they actually exist) bear a remarkable similarity to Transport for London's (TfL) "Baby on Board" badges, but bear the legend "Tube chat?".

They come attached to a flyer explaining: "Have a chat with your fellow travellers. Wear this badge to let others know you're interested. You'll benefit from a daily chat. Start using it today!".

Londoners' reactions - on social media, naturally - were, for the large part, horrified and appalled in equal measure.

This is an affront to everything I love about London. Fight this, by God, fight it!! #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/qjBdyHwJUX — Matt Thomas (@MrMattThomas) September 29, 2016

Is Sadiq Khan's #tube_chat real? Because I would like to be excluded from that narrative, please. pic.twitter.com/34euz7yxtn — Darween Vasudev Nair (@DarweenVasudev) September 29, 2016

Try me. Go on, I dare you. Try me and see what sort of reaction you get... #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/OJnhMB5eAx — Mark 'Harry' Honnor (@harryhonnor) September 29, 2016

Some just took issue with the grammar.

I don't know what's worse: the concept of #tube_chat or the fact that they used an underscore in a hashtag. #fail — Paddy Johnston (@paddyjohnston) September 29, 2016

The idea and the underscore on the hashtag. #tube_chat https://t.co/bfJs9iwXBK — Lloyd (@lloydthelostboy) September 29, 2016

... although some were more embracing of the concept.

#tube_chat badge...giving hope to single people on their commute — Apple Bobbing (@AppleBobbingNYC) September 29, 2016

Love it, where can we get a badge? #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/nMuMHqRpxL — Jacky B Summerfield (@J_Bella_S) September 29, 2016

... and some chose to see the bright side.