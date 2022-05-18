Zumo brings in new face as ‘Head of Growth’

Edinburgh-based cryptocurrency wallet and payments platform Zumo has appointed Jonathan Sepulchre as Head of Growth – a newly-created function to drive the next stage of the company’s development.

An experienced growth leader with a comprehensive background in digital marketing, Sepulchre will work with Zumo’s product and marketing teams to build out new customer acquisition channels.

Prior to joining Zumo, he worked in a senior growth role at Money Dashboard, where he led the acquisition and customer success teams and helped to secure ‘Best Personal Finance App’ at the British Bank Awards 2020.

He also spent nearly a decade at Skyscanner as part of the marketing and growth team that fuelled the company’s expansion from promising travel start-up to global tech leader. Jonathan was in charge of developing the French market and scaling fast-growing markets across EMEA, delivering exponential growth in monthly revenue.

“I’ve always loved the interconnection between technology, digital marketing and growth, and I’m particularly passionate about personal finance – with crypto very much representing the new frontier of forward-looking solutions,” he said of the appointment.

“It was an easy decision to join Zumo – a company full of ambition with an incredible mission to make crypto more accessible. I’ve also been very impressed by Zumo’s progressive approach to working with the regulator and its pioneering work in the decarbonisation of crypto.”

Nick Jones, co-founder and CEO of Zumo, said Jonathan’s background made him a perfect fit for the team.

“We’re on a mission to give people everywhere the safest and simplest way to buy, store, send and spend digital assets,” he said.

“We’re building a financial ecosystem that offers our users a genuine alternative to failing traditional products. We’re growing fast and building an incredible, diverse culture; we need people who share our values to join us on this journey. “

Sepulchre is the latest in a series of senior hires for Zumo, which has now doubled its headcount over the past year while recording 25 per cent month-on-month growth in its user base since launch in August 2020.

In February 2022, Zumo hired influential industry figures James Chadwick and Jeff Carvalho as board advisors to support the company on emerging cultural, NFT and metaverse trends. In March 2022, Dagmara Aldridge was appointed as Zumo’s first Chief People and Culture Officer as the company seeks to reflect Future of Work trends and the latest neuroscience teachings in its HR management.