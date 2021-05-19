Zoom launches events platform as it targets virtual conferences

Zoom is launching a new platform dedicated to events as the video calling app looks to target the virtual conference market.

Zoom Events, which will be available this summer, combines the functions of the company’s meetings, chat and video webinar services into one one place.

It will allow event organisers to produce ticketed, live events for internal or external audiences of any size.

Zoom said its new platform will have a variety of use cases, from large internal meetings to conferences, as well as events such as fitness and cooking classes.

As part of the launch the company’s trial-stage service On Zoom, currently in beta stage, will be rebranded and folded into Zoom Events.

Zoom Events will allow organisers to customise ticketing and registration and control access and billing from one portal.

It will also provide statistics on factors such as registration, attendance and revenue.

The latest venture marks the latest efforts to future-proof its business model after enjoying a surge in popularity thanks to the pandemic.

Last month it unveiled plans to launch a $100m venture fund to invest in productivity apps that can be integrated into its own platform.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Zoom where the pace of innovation continues to accelerate,” said Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom.

“We know that people are looking for flexibility in how they attend events in the future. The hybrid model is here to stay, and Zoom Events is a perfect solution for our customers who are looking to produce and host customer, company, and public events with an easy, yet powerful solution.”