Zodia Markets turn to Miano as CTO

Giovanni Miano

City-based crypto asset brokerage and exchange Zodia Markets has appointed Giovanni Miano as its Chief Technology Officer.

Miano joins the Standard Chartered-backed company from Malta-based crypto asset brokerage BeQuant, where he was responsible for building its technology capability from scratch. He is also the co-founder of Houseprice.AI, a machine-learning valuation model that determines property prices in the UK.

Zodia Markets gained its Financial Conduct Authority crypto asset registration in July.

“I am delighted to be joining the incredibly strong team that Zodia Markets have built,” said the new arrival.

“The company has a vision to enable true institutional adoption into crypto assets and as CTO I look forward to aiding in the development of the company and the ecosystem more broadly.”

Zodia Markets CEO Usman Ahmad said he was delighted to welcome Giovanni during an exciting growth phase.

“As crypto assets develop, we look forward to taking a leading position in the evolution of the market, aided by Giovanni’s experience and insight,” he said.

“He will play a critical role in developing our capability as we build out our team.”