Ziggy can be punters’ Salvador in the National Hunt Chase

Salvador Ziggy finished second in last year’s Pertemps Final

WITH less than three weeks until jump racing’s Olympics, hopefully your ante-post Cheltenham Festival portfolios are already brimming with good value bets.

If you’re looking to add another, it could well be worth having an each-way play on Gordon Elliott’s SALVADOR ZIGGY, who looks to have been primed for the National Hunt Novices’ Chase, the 3m6f closing contest on day one of the Festival.

He was second in the Pertemps Final last year, so he already has course form and has made a good start to his career over fences this season, with two wins from four starts.

He ran well under a big weight of 11st 7lbs in the Kerry National back in September, finishing second to a well-handicapped rival, and that experience of carrying weight in a competitive field should be an advantage now dropping back into novice company.

National Hunt Novices’ Chase*

Embassy Gardens 2/1

Corbetts Cross 3/1

Nick Rockett 5/1

Salvador Ziggy 7/1

*Prices from Grosvenor Sport

A trip to Far Hills for the US Grand National didn’t repay connections, but his run there was too bad to be true after being sent off the odds-on favourite and can be readily forgiven.

He’s been given a good break since then, and that wouldn’t be a worry with him having a good record when fresh – his excellent run in the Pertemps last season came off the back of a 145-day break.

This eight-year-old hasn’t been further than three miles before, but everything suggests he should relish the test, especially if the ground is good.

Considering his trainer has earmarked him for this race, he looks a very fair price to me at 7/1 with Grosvenor Sport and is as safe a value ante-post bet as you’ll find at this stage.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

Salvador Ziggy e/w National Hunt Chase