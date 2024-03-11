Bradstock’s Vango a huge price in the National Hunt Chase

Gina Andrews takes the ride aboard Mr Vango in the National Hunt Chase

THEY say that you should always bet with your head and not your heart.

Well, I’d say there is a bit of both when it comes to my selection in the Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (5.30pm).

Less than two weeks have passed since Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock lost his long battle with illness at the age of 66.

Bradstock famously saddled Coneygree to win the race back in 2015 and became the first novice to do so for more than 40 years.

His wife Sara, one half of that famous partnership, has opted to declare MR VANGO for this marathon contest with testing conditions set to suit.

The eight-year-old brought a glimmer of brightness to his final days when bolting up by 60 lengths over this trip in the Devon National last month.

That race was run in heavy ground and he made all for a memorable win.

Make no mistakes though, he is in at the deep end here.

In Embassy Gardens and Corbetts Cross he takes on two top notch Irish chasers rated 18lbs his superior off level weights.

Yet that pair both race with hoods on for the first time over a trip much further than they have ever encountered.

My ante-post selection Salvador Ziggy would definitely prefer the ground conditions to be better but will still likely run well.

It just seems mad not to take a chance on Mr Vango at 22/1 with several firms offering that extra third place for each-way purposes.

If he can get into a similar rhythm and cheekpieces eke out further improvement, he could just surprise a few.

There won’t be a dry eye in the house if he wins.

POINTERS

Mr Vango e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham

Already advised

Salvador Ziggy e/w 7/1