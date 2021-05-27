Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid for a second time as a manager after the Spanish powerhouse finished the 2020-21 season without a trophy.

Real said they respected the decision of their former player Zidane, who returned to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in 2019.

They said his “professionalism, dedication and passion” over the years would be remembered by the club’s fans.

Read more: Trevor Steven: Thomas Tuchel must be brave if Chelsea are to deny Manchester City their Champions League moment

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club,” they said.

“He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.”

Zidane won three consecutive Champions League trophies in his first spell with the club and a La Liga title in his second.

But crosstown rivals Atletico took home the spoils this year.

Real’s president Florentino Perez, one of the drivers of the European Super League plan, will be keen to ensure that his club does not repeat the trophyless trick two years in a row.

Zidane is one of a number of high-profile managers now out of work.

Jose Mourinho is also unemployed, having left Spurs earlier this year, as are fellow Serie A winners Antonio Conte and Max Allegri.

Read more: Crowd pleasers: England cricket test match and Royal Ascot picked for next fan pilot